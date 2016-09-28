Clinton jabs Trump: 'Anyone who complains about the microphone is not having a good night'

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday morning took a swipe at Donald Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate.

“Anyone who complains about the microphone is not having a good night,” Clinton told reporters aboard her plane.

The former secretary of state was referring to Trump saying he was given a “defective mic” at the Hofstra University showdown Monday night. The Republican presidential nominee went as far as to speculate to reporters that it may have been “on purpose.”

Clinton also responded to Trump saying he restrained himself from highlighting Bill Clinton’s sex scandals.

“He can run his campaign however he chooses,” she said when asked about Trump floating the idea of injecting her personal life into the debate.

The Democratic presidential nominee said that she felt “positive” about her debate performance.

A CNN/ORC instant poll showed she won handily, with 62% of respondents saying she emerged victorious compared to Trump’s 27%.

