Clinton calls Trump's budget 'an attack of unimaginable cruelty'

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, delivered the commencement speech at her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Friday, May 26. Her speech contained strongly-worded criticism of the Trump administration’s proposed budget. Following is a transcript of the video.

You are graduating at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason. Just log on — just log onto social media for 10 seconds it will hit you right in the face: people denying science, concocting elaborate hurtful conspiracy theories about child abuse rings operating out of pizza parlors, drumming up rampant fear about undocumented immigrants, Muslims, minorities, the poor, turning neighbour against neighbour, and sowing division at a time when we desperately need unity.

Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds. And then defending themselves by talking about quote, unquote “alternative facts.”

But this is serious business. Look at the budget that was just proposed in Washington. It is an attack of unimaginable cruelty. And the most vulnerable among us: the youngest, the oldest, the poorest, and hardworking people who need a little help to gain or hang on to a decent middle class life. It grossly underfunds public education, mental health, and efforts even to combat the opioid epidemic. And in reversing our commitment to fight climate change it puts the future of our nation and our world at risk.

