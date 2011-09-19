Clinton To Obama: There Is No Need To Panic

Photo: NBC

Former President Bill Clinton told President Barack Obama not to listen to the advice of his former advisor James Carville to fire his economic team.On NBC’s Meet the Press, Clinton said Obama should keep his economic team in place, “because he has a good economic plan.”



“Right now [Obama] is out there running against himself and against the American’s disappointments and frustrations,” Clinton said.

Rejecting another piece of Carville’s advice to Obama, Clinton said “the president never does the country much good by panicking.”

Warning that it will take five years to turn the economy around, Clinton said that “as long as [Obama’s] got a specific plan out there, and the American people can evaluate it compared to what the Republicans want, and see what they do, I think that politically that’s the best you can do.”

Adding that Obama has “been dealt a tough hand,” Clinton said it’s important that Democrats “clarify the positions and settle down.”

Asked about the Republican presidential field, Clinton said that right now it looks like Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney are in a head-to-head matchup.

“But I wouldn’t count anything out,” he said. “This is likely to be an unpredictable year because it’s an unpredictable time.”

Watch Clinton on Meet the Press below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.