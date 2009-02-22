Clinton To China: Do As We Say Not As We Do

Meeting with Chinese officials, Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, urged the booming nation to learn from the mistakes the US made as it grew. While the US is a major polluter, Clinton chalks it up to legacy costs, basically. She tells China it has an opportunity to start from a point of knowledge that the US can’t.



NY Times: “When we were industrializing and growing, we didn’t know any better; neither did Europe,” Mrs. Clinton said. “Now we’re smart enough to figure out how to have the right kind of growth.”

The gas-fired power plant, which uses sophisticated turbines made by General Electric, is nearly twice as efficient as the coal-fired plants that supply much of China’s electricity and that helped vault China past the United States as the world’s leading emitter of carbon dioxide.

The Obama administration hopes to make climate change the centrepiece of a broader, more vigorous engagement with China. For Mrs. Clinton, the two-day stop in Beijing at the end of a weeklong Asian tour, represents an effort to put her own stamp on a relationship that was dominated by the Treasury Department in the latter years of the Bush administration.

“The opportunities for us to work together are unmatched anywhere in the world,” Mrs. Clinton declared, on a hectic day filled with meetings with President Hu Jintao and other top Chinese officials.

