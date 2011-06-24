Clinton Threatens To Withhold Aid To A Pakistani Military Infiltrated By Jihadist Sympathizers

Photo: marcn via Flikr

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today that the U.S. will not continue to aid the Pakistani military unless unspecified steps are taken to improve the fractured relationship between the two countries.U.S. aid to Pakistan has amounted to about $3 billion annually since 2001.



She also told the Senate committee that though she doesn’t believe high-level officials in Islamabad knew of Osama bin Laden’s presence 35 miles away, lower-level people possibly protected him with “a wink and a nod.”

Fareed Zakaria argues in today’s Washington Post that the Pakistani general arrested earlier this week for suspected militant ties is just a drop in the bucket.

“The evidence is now overwhelming that [the Pakistani army] has been infiltrated at all levels by violent Islamists, including Taliban and al-Qaeda sympathizers,” Zakaria says.

While the army previously considered India the country’s greatest enemy, the United States now fills that role. “America is the great Satan,” Zakaria writes.

