HP chief Meg Whitman, a Republican who backed Clinton, now urges 'every citizen to support' Trump

Getty Images Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman

As protests erupted nationwide after Donald Trump pulled off a surprise win of the US presidential election, some of Hillary Clinton’s most vocal supporters are urging that people take a breath and give him their support.

On Thursday Hewlett-Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman posted a note to Facebook expressing disappointment with the election and saying “it is the obligation of every citizen to support our President.”

Whitman is a life-long Republican and active in politics. She even tried to enter politics herself, running for governor of California in 2010, but lost to the Democratic opponent, Jerry Brown.

However, Whitman was so put off by Donald Trump’s divisive and often derogatory remarks, that she not only endorsed Hillary Clinton, she went out stumping and campaigning for her, saying, “Donald Trump’s demagoguery has undermined the fabric of our national character,” and adding, “I urge all Republicans to reject Donald Trump this November.”

In Silicon Valley, the rumour was that Whitman would be offered a position in a Clinton administration.

With Trump now headed to the White House, she says she’s ready to give him the benefit of the doubt and support him.

Here’s the full statement, posted to Facebook.

As you may know, I have been a vocal participant in this year’s presidential election. I believe strongly that every citizen has an obligation to constructively speak out for their beliefs during the political process. That is what makes America special in the world. While the results of the election are not what I had hoped for, I believe that once the debate is over and the votes have been counted, it is the obligation of every citizen to support our President. So, I for one intend to give President-elect Trump the benefit of the doubt and the opportunity to demonstrate that he can lead our diverse nation. After such a hard fought election, it is important that every American take a moment to reflect on the results and to understand the message that our citizens have sent. Then we must bring the country together and move forward, stronger than ever.

