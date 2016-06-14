Hillary Clinton's campaign had a brutal response to Donald Trump's speech

Hillary Clinton’s campaign emphatically dismissed Donald Trump’s speech addressing the Sunday terrorist attack in Orlando, Florida, saying Trump “took numerous liberties with the truth” about the shooting.

“Donald Trump’s speech offered some disturbing insights into the dangers of a Trump White House,” Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said in a statement released Monday.

“Nothing in his rambling remarks came close to resembling a real strategy for fighting terrorists and keeping our people safe,” he continued. “Indeed nothing in his speech would have done anything to stop this killer.”

“Prejudice, paranoia and partisanship are not a plan, and will not protect anyone.”

In his speech on Monday, Trump criticised Clinton’s stance on gun control and ripped the presumptive Democratic nominee for refusing to “say the words ‘radical Islam,’ although Clinton acknowledged her choice of words earlier Monday.

Her campaign ripped the Manhattan businessman for claiming the shooter in the Orlando attack, Omar Mateen, was either “born in Afghan” or “born an Afghan,” a line that apparently deviated from his prepared remarks. Mateen was born in New York to Afghan immigrants.

The Clinton campaign also took issue with Trump’s claim that “hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Middle East” are being admitted into the US “with no system to vet them.” CNN pins the actual number of refugees at a few thousand, and notes a months-long vetting process for some.

