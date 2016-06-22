Hillary Clinton slams Donald Trump's economic plan point-by-point in searing speech

Hillary Clinton has a message for voters: Donald Trump is too dangerous to run the US economy.

In a length speech in Ohio on Tuesday, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee laid out her economic case against the real-estate mogul, saying that he would “send us into a Trump recession.”

“He’s written a lot of books about business. They all seem to end at Chapter 11. Go figure,” Clinton said, referencing Trump’s bankruptcy filings in the 1990’s.

Clinton rattled off a list of economic policy areas where she disagreed with Trump, slamming his support for a lower minimum wage, criticising his tax plan and comments about paid family leave, and reminding supporters that Republicans like former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney also opposed some of Trump’s economic policy proposals.

She also honed in on Trump’s claim that he would try to negotiate his way out of full repayment of government bonds.

“The full faith and credit of the United States is not something you just gamble away. That could cause an economic catastrophe,” Clinton said.

She added: “Even if we sold all of our aircraft carriers and sold the Statue of Liberty, and even if we let some billionaire turn Yosemite into a private country club, we still wouldn’t even get close. That’s how much debt he’d run up. Maybe this is what he means when he says ‘I love playing with debt.’ Maybe someone should tell him that this is not a game.”

Clinton reminded the audience about Trump’s continued refusal to release his tax returns, a presidential campaign tradition that the New York businessman said he cannot fulfil because he is being audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

“What’s he afraid of? Maybe that we’ll learn he hasn’t paid taxes on his huge income,” Clinton said.

“Or maybe he isn’t as rich as he claims. Or that he hasn’t given as much away to charity as he brags about. Whatever the reason, Americans deserve to know before this November.”

The former secretary of state said that while she was working on the speech, she was shocked by Trump’s statements.

“I’d have my researchers send me information and I’d say ‘Really? He really said that?’ And they’d send me all the background and the video clips,” Clinton said.

Trump didn’t take Clinton’s comments lying down.

During the speech, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee took to Twitter to blast Clinton over the FBI’s inquiry into her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

Hillary says this election is about judgment. She’s right. Her judgement has killed thousands, unleashed ISIS and wrecked the economy.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2016

Hillary Clinton surged the trade deficit with China 40% as Secretary of State, costing Americans millions of jobs.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2016

How can Hillary run the economy when she can’t even send emails without putting entire nation at risk?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2016

