Redskins Star: Harassed Sideline Reporter Must Have Wanted One Of The Jets After Seeing 53 Mens' Packages

Look, here’s the thing. They’re football players.



And so you’d expect a response like this to the news that the Jets are under investigation for harassing attractive sideline reporter Ines Sainz.

HuffPo has the quote from Redskins star Clinton Portis:

…The Redskins star believes that Sainz was likely attracted to at least one of the Jets players. “You put a woman and you give her a choice of 53 athletes, somebody got to be appealing to her.” he said. “Somebody got to spark her interest, or she’s gonna want somebody. I don’t know what kind of woman won’t, if you get to go and look at 53 men’s packages.”

Click to HuffPo for the whole audio >

