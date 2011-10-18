Clinton Pollster Warns Obama Against Getting Too Close To Occupy Wall Street

Photo: ©GeneTaylor 2011-All rights reserved

Pollster Douglas Schoen, who worked for President Bill Clinton, penned an op-ed in this morning’s Wall Street Journal warning President Barack Obama and other Democrats from associating too closely with the Occupy Wall Street movement.”[T]he Occupy Wall Street movement reflects values that are dangerously out of touch with the broad mass of the American people—and particularly with swing voters who are largely independent and have been trending away from the president since the debate over health-care reform,” he writes, citing polling of the protesters conducted by his firm.



Obama and congressional Democrats have embraced the movement — with the White House using the term “the 99 per cent” for the first time on Sunday.

Schoen says participants in Occupy events “are bound by a deep commitment to radical left-wing policies,” and that supporting them will only disillusion more voters from the Democratic party.

“Today, having abandoned any effort to work with the congressional super committee to craft a bipartisan agreement on deficit reduction, President Obama has thrown in with those who support his desire to tax oil companies and the rich, rather than appeal to independent and self-described moderate swing voters who want smaller government and lower taxes, not additional stimulus or interference in the private sector.”

“…Put simply, Democrats need to say they are with voters in the middle who want cooperation, conciliation and lower taxes. And they should work particularly hard to contrast their rhetoric with the extremes advocated by the Occupy Wall Street crowd.”

