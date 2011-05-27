PAKISTAN unravelling: Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Visit, As Another Suicide Bomb Leaves 32 Dead

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Pakistan officials today that they must act to reign in the Islamic militancy sweeping through their country.Less than a month after the Abbottabad raid on Osama Bin Laden and just days after what many see as an inside raid on a Karachi airbase, Clinton said the U.S. and Pakistan had reached a turning point.



Reuters reports that Clinton seemed focused on smoothing over tensions caused by the discovery of Bin Laden in Pakistan, and the unauthorised U.S. attack that took his life. She repeated that there was no evidence any senior Pakistan leaders knew of Bin Laden’s location.

But she also told Pakistani President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, and the chief general of Pakistan’s army that they must do more to fight Islamic militancy.

By some estimates, up to 30 per cent of Pakistan’s military is sympathetic to the Taliban. Despite the billions of dollars received by the U.S. to fight the problem, Pakistani Taliban attacks have increased dramatically since the May 2 raid.

Thursday a suicide bomber killed 34 people outside a police station in the northwest portion of the country.

The attacks raise fresh concerns about Pakistan’s ability to safeguard its nuclear arsenal.

