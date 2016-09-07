House GOP asks for investigation into whether Clinton committed obstruction of justice

House Republicans announced Tuesday that they are requesting an investigation into whether Hillary Clinton and her team illegally destroyed evidence during the FBI’s investigation into her use of a private email server.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said that new documents from the FBI raised the possibility that some of Clinton’s email archives were deleted after congressional committees had ordered them preserved.

“The FBI’s investigative files reveal evidence that an engineer at Platte River Networks, the company responsible for maintaining the Secretary’s third personal email server, deleted Secretary Clinton’s email archives in March of 2015, despite knowing te hy were subject to preservation orders and a congressional subpoena,” Chaffetz wrote in a letter to the US Attorney for the District of Columbia.

The Utah Republican asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Chaffetz also wrote Platte River Networks, which used a program called Bleachbit to prevent the recovery of Clinton’s files, requesting the company provide documents to “help the committee understand the actions” of its employees.

In a Tuesday statement, Platte River Networks said it was “not able to make any formal response at this time while an active investigation is ongoing.”

“However, as stated previously, Platte River Networks did not, at any time, treat the server belonging to the Clintons differently than we did any other client,” the company added. “We maintain all security precautions were in place, and continued to be so, throughout our service to said client.”

In July, House Republicans asked for another investigation into whether Clinton lied under oath about her use of the private email server. They outlined their case against her in an August letter that showed how Clinton’s past statements differed from what the FBI found during its investigation.

The calls for investigations came after FBI Director James Comey declined to recommend charges against Clinton over her emails. The Justice Department has so far heeded the recommendation for no charges.

The Justice Department has not yet responded to House Republicans’ requests.

