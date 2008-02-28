Clinton, Obama: We Love Raising Money On The Web - Not Spending It There

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are happy to raise money on the Web. But they’re not spending much there.



Obama gets all kinds of credit for running a sophisticated Web campaign, and he raised $28 million dollars via the Internet in January alone. But he spent a mere $163,188 on online ads in January — a rounding error compared to the $18 million his campaign spent on TV and radio ads that month. Obama did show a politician’s flair for hedging his bets, though. While most of his dollars went to Google, he also shared some spending with rivals Microsoft and Yahoo.

Clinton raised $13.5 million in January, but doesn’t break out how much she raises online. She spent $11 million on TV and radio ads in January, but just $13, 674 online. And all of that went to Google.

Not included in Obama’s online bill: a $88,540 payment to online political consultancy Blue State Digital, the firm co-founded by Obama’s online campaign guru Joe Rospars.

