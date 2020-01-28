Hillary Clinton said she 'wasn't thinking about the election by any means' when she said 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton at a joint appearance in New Hampshire.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made headlines on January 21, when her comments from an upcoming documentary “Hillary” were released.

Clinton said that nobody liked or wanted to work with Sanders and questioned his record as a lawmaker.

Now, in an interview following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the former first lady says she wasn’t thinking about 2020 when she made the comments “about a year and a half ago.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hillary Clinton said that she wasn’t thinking about the 2020 election when she said in her new documentary that “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders.

In an interview with Variety about the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 25, the former first lady said she made the comments about Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont more than a year ago and reiterated her plan to support the Democratic nominee, whoever it may be.

“I think we did that interview about a year and a half ago,” Clinton told Variety. “I wasn’t thinking about the election by any means. I’ve said I’m going to support the nominee. But I do think it’s important to look at somebody’s record and look at what they have gotten done and see whether you agree with that or not. I think that’s what every voter paying attention should do.”

Her controversial comments were made in the upcoming film “Hillary,” a four-hour documentary created following 35 hours of interviews conducted with the film’s director Nanette Burstein, per Variety. The film was originally supposed to hone in the 2016 election, though the film eventually took a broader look at the former secretary of state’s career.

Getty

Clinton also told Variety that she wouldn’t disclose who she planned to vote for in the 2020 Democratic Primary, only that she would vote, and that she urged others to do the same.

Clinton made headlines on January 21, when her comments from the film about Sanders were released by The Hollywood Reporter ahead of its premiere at Sundance. The former secretary of state made the argument that her 2016 rival was a career politician with few friends.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” she said in the four-part documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton received flack for her comments, and in response tweeted that she thought people wanted to hear her “authentic, unvarnished views.”

“But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee,” Clinton added in the tweetJanuary 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.