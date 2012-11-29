Bill Clinton's Former Mistress Has Some Advice For Petraeus' Biographer Paula Broadwell

Gennifer Flowers, a Louisiana woman best known for her involvement with former President Bill Clinton, has some advice for David Petraeus’ biographer and former mistress Paula Broadwell as she faces the media onslaught over the scandal.



Sipping wine in an interview with New Orleans ABC affiliate WGNO, Broadwell offered this pearl of wisdom:

“Baby, you better buck it up because it’s going to be one heck of a bull ride.”

Flowers also told her interviewer that she last spoke to Clinton in 2005, when he asked to come by her house after Hurricane Katrina.

“That was the last thing I expected,” she said. “I said, ‘No you can’t come over here, no way.'”

Watch the whole interview below. Seriously.



(h/t Politico)

