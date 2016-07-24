The VP rollouts by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump couldn't have been more different

Hillary Clinton announced Tim Kaine, a former governor and current Democratic senator from Virginia, as her running mate at a rally in Miami on Saturday.

And the announcement couldn’t have been more different from the Republican side, where Donald Trump unveiled Indiana Gov. Mike Pence last weekend.

Kaine’s announcement was held at a massive rally in Florida — a crucial swing state — whereas Trump and Pence gave their announcement to a small gathering of supporters in Manhattan, in the solidly blue state of New York.

For starters, Clinton actually discussed Kaine’s accomplishments in detail, and kept the focus on the general election in introducing Kaine on Saturday.

“Sen. Tim Kaine is everything Donald Trump and Mike Pence are not,” Clinton said, speaking to the gathered crowd. “He is qualified to step into this job and lead on Day 1. And he is a progressive who likes to get things done.”

Clinton also remained on stage throughout Kaine’s speech.

Kaine discussed his mission in civil service, saying that he’s, “always believed that however you serve, what matters is whether you actually deliver results for people.”

“Do you want a trash-talking president or a bridge-building president?” Kaine continued. “Donald Trump trash talks folks with disabilities, trash-talks Mexican-Americans and Latinos. With Donald Trump, it’s me first!”

At Trump’s announcement, on the other hand, he delivered a somewhat rambling, ad-libbed speech, much of which focused on himself. When he finally did turn to introducing Pence, he discussed how Pence had endorsed Cruz, calling it the “single greatest non-endorsement of my life.”

Trump even acknowledged that his introduction was off-topic, saying, “all right, back to Mike Pence,” when he finally turned the microphone over to Pence himself.

Trump then quickly vacated the stage as Pence began to speak.

Both candidates, however, have been quick to criticise their opponent’s choice of running mates. For his part, Trump launched into a tweetstorm Saturday criticising Kaine’s record as the governor of Virginia and in the Senate.

Clinton’s selection of Kaine could bolster her chances of winning in November in Virginia, a key swing state.

