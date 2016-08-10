Hillary Clinton's campaign distances itself from the Orlando shooter's father who attended her rally

Screenshot via: Mediaite Seddique Mateen sits behind Clinton at a rally

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is making it clear that she does not want support from the father of the gunman who massacred 49 people in an Orlando nightclub in June.

Seddique Mateen was seen on camera, sitting behind Clinton at a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday.

Representatives for the Democratic presidential nominee later distanced themselves from Mateen, whose son, Omar, committed the worst mass shooting in US history.

“The rally was a 3,000-person, open-door event for the public,” Clinton’s campaign said. This individual wasn’t invited as a guest and the campaign was unaware of his attendance until after the event,” the campaign noted, according to ABC News.

The elder Mateen has a history of making controversial statements, including an assertion that the Orlando shooting his son perpetrated was influenced by homophobia.

“God will punish those involved in homosexuality,” Mateen reportedly said on Facebook days after the massacre.

