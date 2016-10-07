Clinton campaign rolls back Weather Channel after backlash as Hurricane Matthew approaches

Hillary Clinton’s campaign said Thursday that they would be rolling back an ad buy on The Weather Channel as Hurricane Matthew prepares to bear down on Florida.

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters on a conference call that the ads would be scaled back, while criticising Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus for “politicizing” the hurricane earlier in the day.

Priebus had ripped the Clinton campaign as “shameful” for the ad buy, which was reported by The New York Post to be for $63,000 in ads on The Weather Channel in Florida.

“Couldn’t let this crisis go to waste?” Priebus tweeted, adding the Clinton’s campaign “even considered exploiting Hurricane Matthew for political gain.”

He then asked for Clinton to “apologise for using storm for votes.”

The ad buy was set to begin Thursday and last five days, per Politico.

“We have requested that stations in Florida delay any of those ads on the Weather Channel until after the storm passes,” Clinton campaign spokesman Jesse Ferguson said in a statement to the Post earlier Thursday.

More than 100 people were killed as the hurricane passed through Haiti, officials have said. The Category 4 hurricane is expected to hit land in Florida on Friday morning.

