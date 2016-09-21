The Clinton Foundation is reportedly laying off dozens of people

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Hillary Clinton at a press conference announcing a new initiative between the Clinton Foundation, United Nations Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies, titled Data 2x on December 15, 2014.

Following weeks of controversy on the campaign trail, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) is laying off dozens of people, Politico reports.

As the conference arm of Hillary and Bill Clinton’s non-profit organisation for the last 12 years, CGI has convened world leaders — with the aid of corporate sponsors — to find solutions for big issues like climate change and educating girls. The 12th and final annual meeting began in New York City on Tuesday.

Starting in August, CGI staff members began learning they would have to find new jobs by the end of the year, according to Politico. It’s unclear how many people will be losing their jobs.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, has faced scrutiny over reports that many people Clinton met with while she was serving as the US secretary of state were individuals who made donations to the foundation.

To assuage critics, Bill Clinton announced last month that he would be stepping down from the board, and that the organisation wouldn’t accept foreign donations if Mrs. Clinton wins the election in November.

Citing two former foundation staffers, Politico reported the staff that would be laid off were especially unhappy because they were being asked to stay until December, instead of making a “clean break.”

A foundation spokesperson told Politico that the employees will have their jobs with benefits until the end of the year, and that they are giving them “career coaching, access to job leads in a variety of fields, and resume and job search” assistance.

One of the former staffers called the layoffs “poorly managed” and “completely lacking empathy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.