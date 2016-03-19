Hillary Clinton's new anti-Trump ad bites back at his video that showed her barking like a dog

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hillary Clinton’s super PAC [political action committee] has edited a recently-released Donald Trump campaign ad, to replace footage mocking Clinton’s ability to stand up to foreign threats.

The original video compared footage of Hillary Clinton at a rally barking like a dog, to a clip showing Russian President Vladimir Putin performing a judo throw, then another of an ISIS soldier pointing a gun at the camera.

The pro-Clinton version keeps same format as the original ad, but replaced the barking scene with footage of an interview with Donald Trump.

In the interview, the billionaire Republican frontrunner claims he consults himself first on campaign issues because he is “number one” and has a “very good brain.”

The video then cuts to Clinton laughing, before referring to Trump as “a punchline.”

The video was made by Priorities USA Action, which has raised more than $45 million for the Clinton 2016 presidential campaign so far.

Trump’s original video drew criticism from the Russian government on Thursday, after a spokesperson for the Kremlin said the ad was “demonizing Russia.”

“I saw this clip. I do not know for sure if Vladimir Putin saw it. [But] our attitude is negative,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about Trump’s campaign ad in a teleconference with reporters, according to Reuters.

