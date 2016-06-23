Clinton fires back at Trump for co-opting her campaign slogan

Hillary Clinton isn’t taking kindly to Donald Trump’s attempt to co-opt her campaign slogan Wednesday.

Trump had posted to Twitter an image of a T-shirt with his face and the words “I’m with you,” a take on Clinton’s line that he whipped out during a campaign speech earlier in the day.

“Her campaign slogan is, ‘I’m with her.’ You know what my response to that is? I’m with you, the American people,” Trump said at the speech in Manhattan.

The tweet also contained a link to Trump’s online store, where the T-shirt is for sale for $35.

Clinton quickly fired back, tweeting “Offer not valid for Muslims, women, Latinos, African Americans, LGBT Americans, middle-class families …”

You* *offer not valid for Muslims, women, Latinos, African Americans, LGBT Americans, middle-class families … https://t.co/FTFYAyUFfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 22, 2016

NOW WATCH: These are some of the things Donald Trump has taken credit for



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.