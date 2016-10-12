The Clinton campaign is aggressively pushing her climate change policy after Hurricane Matthew

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Heavy waves caused by Hurricane Matthew pounds the boat docks at the Sunset Bar and Grill, October 7, 2016 on Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is aggressively pushing her climate change and energy agenda after Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc in Haiti and the southeastern Atlantic coast of the US over the past weekend.

Clinton campaigned with Al Gore, the former vice president and a leading voice on climate change, in Miami on Tuesday afternoon — after the city narrowly avoided severe destruction from Matthew.

Her campaign released a series of tweets contrasting her position on energy and climate change with Trump’s:

The GIF discusses the main tenets of Clinton’s energy plan, compared to Trump’s. Trump has repeatedly said that climate change was a concept created by the Chinese to undermine the US manufacturing sector, though he did try to deny his past statements during the first debate.

Clinton’s camp highlights her plan to “generate enough renewable energy to power every home in America,” as well as implement the Paris climate agreement and cut carbon pollution by 30% by 2025.

John Podesta, the chair of Clinton’s campaign (who has been dealing with the fallout from his leaked emails) also tweeted a graphic needling Trump’s climate policy, by comparing sea-level rise in Florida with Trump’s proposed border wall:

You can read more about both Trump’s and Clinton’s energy plans here.

