Clinton campaign backs effort to brief Electoral College members on Russian hacking

A top adviser to Hillary Clinton said on Monday the campaign wants Electoral College members to receive a briefing on Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Ten of the electors recently called on Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to brief the Electoral College before their Dec. 19 vote. There are 538 electors total.

“Electors have a solemn responsibility under the Constitution and we support their efforts to have their questions addressed,” John Podesta, who chaired the Clinton campaign, said in a statement.

Podesta added: “Each day that month, our campaign decried the interference of Russia in our campaign and its evident goal of hurting our campaign to aid Donald Trump. Despite our protestations, this matter did not receive the attention it deserved by the media in the campaign. We now know that the CIA has determined Russia’s interference in our elections was for the purpose of electing Donald Trump. This should distress every American.”

The Washington Post and The New York Times reported on Friday that an assessment by the CIA concluded that Russia interfered in the election to help President-elect Donald Trump.

Internal emails from members of the Democratic National Committee and Podesta were leaked online throughout the campaign.

