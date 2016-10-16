Clinton in chat with Goldman Sachs: "I had grown men cry"

Here’s the latest from the Wikileaks release of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s emails. The leaks are unconfirmed by the Clinton campaign.

Hillary Clinton reportedly told Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, that she had to go on a “Clinton Apology Tour,” when Wikileaks released her emails when she was Secretary of State.

The comments came during an “off the record chat” with the bank at a 2013 event.

“I had to go and apologise to anyone who was in any way characterised in any of the cables in any way that might be considered less than flattering,” Clinton said to Blankfein. “And it was painful.”

Clinton joked to Blankfein that she “had a jacket made like a rock star tour.”

She said she had to explain to foreign leaders that American ambassadors “all want to be literary people,” and that they sometimes “go off on tangents.”

“What can I say,” Clinton continued. “I had grown men cry.”

