Clinton says she has created 'many jobs in the conspiracy theory machine factory'

Hillary Clinton denounced Republican attacks on her as “conspiracy theories” in a rare gaggle with reporters aboard her campaign plane Tuesday.

“I believe I have created so many jobs in the sort of conspiracy theory machine factory because, honestly, they never quit,” she said. “They keep coming back.”

The Democratic presidential nominee has recently called rumours about her health “conspiracy theories.”

She implored the campaign of Republican nominee Donald Trump to focus their energy elsewhere.

“If that’s how they want to spend their time instead of looking to address the problems of the American people, that’s their choice,” Clinton said.

