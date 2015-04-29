The author of a book hammering Hillary Clinton says he has full-time security

Clinton Cash The cover of ‘Clinton Cash.’

The author of a controversial new book on Bill and Hillary Clinton claimed on Wednesday that he has arranged full-time security for himself.

Asked during a Bloomberg interview if he received any death threats over his controversial book, “Clinton Cash,” Peter Schweizer would only say he has “security.”

“I’ll just say we have security. And that security is not something that just came because we decided to have security. And we’ll just leave it at that,” he said.

Pressed as to whether he specifically has full-time security, Schweizer replied “yes.” He didn’t specify what type of security he had arranged or whether he had hired a security detail.

The allegations in “Clinton Cash” have been dogging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign since last Thursday, when a number of news outlets published critical stories that were at least partially based on Schweizer’s investigation. Schweizer’s book, out May 5, accuses Clinton of distributing special State Department favours in exchange for speaking fees to her husband and for donations to their nonprofit, the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

In one of the most notable stories based on Schweizer’s work, The New York Times called attention to the State Department’s approval of a deal that sold US uranium-production rights to a Russian state agency. Many of those who stood to benefit from the deal, the story said, gave millions of undisclosed dollars to the Clinton Foundation at the time.

The Clintons and their allies have repeatedly dismissed Schweizer as a partisan hit man. In particular, Clinton’s team has called attention to Schweizer’s apparent lack of evidence that Clinton ever took direct action at the State Department to benefit her foundation’s donors.

“‘Clinton Cash’ is nothing more than a tangled web of conspiracy theories backed by no actual evidence,” Clinton spokesman Josh Schwerin told Business Insider on Sunday.

Watch Schweizer’s Bloomberg interview below:

NOW WATCH: Barney Frank has a grim outlook for the 2016 elections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.