The book dogging Hillary Clinton's campaign just made some 'significant' corrections

Clinton Cash

A book causing major headaches for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign issued a number of corrections this week, Politico reported Thursday.

Amazon reportedly informed some of its customers on Tuesday that a new Kindle version of author Peter Schweizer’s book “Clinton Cash” is now available with important changes from the original text.

“The updated version contains the following changes: Significant revisions have been made,” the notice said.

According to Politico, several notable changes were made.

“Among them, Schweizer notes in the original version of the book that TD Bank, a major shareholder in the Keystone XL Pipeline, paid Bill Clinton for speeches and then said it would ‘begin selling its $US1.6 billion worth of shares in the massive but potentially still-born [sic] Keystone XL crude pipeline project’ after Hillary Clinton left office,” Politico’s Annie Karni wrote.

However, that claim was based on an online hoax and is now gone from the book.

The new version of the “Clinton Cash” also reportedly removed references to Bill Clinton being paid by an Irish billionaire for a set of speeches. The premise of the book is that his speech payments, and contributions to the Clinton Foundation, were effectively bribes for favours doled out by Clinton’s State Department. That claim has been vigorously denied by the Clintons and their associates, who have depicted author Peter Schweizer as a partisan conspiracy theorist.

HarperCollins, the publisher of “Clinton Cash,” downplayed the changes, however. A spokesperson for the publisher told Politico that Amazon’s notice exaggerated the significance of changes in the new version of the book.

“This is a routine notification that Amazon sends to previous version purchasers whenever there is an updated file,” the spokesperson said. “The changes that Amazon is referring to as significant are actually quite minor. We made 7-8 factual corrections after the first printing and fixed a technical issue regarding the endnotes. This global fix may have made the changes appear more extensive than they were.”

Indeed, some of the most noteworthy information in the book does not appear to have been changed. News outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post independently corroborated some controversial details in “Clinton Cash,” including millions of dollars in undisclosed donations linked to a Canadian mining mogul and significant overlap between foundation donors and money paid directly to Bill Clinton for speeches.

