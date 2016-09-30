Hillary Clinton campaign: 'Trump's business with Cuba appears to have broken the law'

The Hillary Clinton campaign responded to a report Thursday that alleged Donald Trump violated the US embargo on Cuba nearly two decades ago.

“Trump’s business with Cuba appears to have broken the law, flouted US foreign policy, and is in complete contradiction to Trump’s own repeated, public statements that he had been offered opportunities to invest in Cuba but passed them up,” said Jake Sullivan, a senior adviser to Clinton’s campaign.

Newsweek reported that a Trump company spent at least $68,000 in the communist country in 1998. The US embargo on Cuba prohibited such business from being conducted in the country.

“This latest report shows once again that Trump will always put his own business interest ahead of the national interest — and has no trouble lying about it,” Sullivan said.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, was asked about the allegations during an appearance on “The View” on Thursday.

“Read the entire story,” she told the hosts of the daytime program. “It starts out with a screaming headline, as it usually does, that he did business in Cuba, and it turns out that he decided not to invest there. You have to read the entire story.”

“So are you denying that his company spent any money in Cuba?” a host asked Conway.

“I think they paid money, as I understand from the story, they paid money in 1998,” the Trump campaign manager replied before pivoting to the Clintons.

The news comes as Clinton receives a slight bump in the polls from her well-received debate performance at Hofstra University.

