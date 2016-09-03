Clinton campaign says it is 'pleased' FBI released documents from email probe

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a statement Friday saying it is “pleased” the FBI published additional documents related to its investigation of the Democratic presidential nominee’s use of a private email server.

“We are pleased that the FBI has released the materials from Hillary Clinton’s interview, as we had requested,” Brian Fallon, press secretary for the Clinton campaign, said in a statement.

“While her use of a single email account was clearly a mistake and she has taken responsibility for it, these materials make clear why the Justice Department believed there was no basis to move forward with this case.”

The FBI did not recommend that the Justice Department file charges against Clinton for her use of a private server while she was secretary of state, but Director James Comey said Clinton was “extremely careless” in handling classified information.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign also released a statement about the FBI documents, unsurprisingly making the opposite argument.

“Hillary Clinton is applying for a job that begins each day with a top secret intelligence briefing, and the notes from her FBI interview reinforce her tremendously bad judgment and dishonesty,” Jason Miller, a senior communications adviser for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “Clinton’s secret email server was an end run around government transparency laws that wound up jeopardizing our national security and sensitive diplomatic efforts.”

He continued: “Clinton’s reckless conduct and dishonest attempts to avoid accountability show she cannot be trusted with the presidency and its chief obligation as commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces.”

