Clinton campaign responds to reports that Bill Clinton's ex-mistress will attend the presidential debate as Trump's guest

The Clinton campaign reacted on Saturday to reports that Gennifer Flowers, an actress with whom Bill Clinton admitted to having an extramarital affair in the 1980s, would attend the presidential debate on Monday.

“Hillary Clinton plans on using the debate to discuss the issues that make a difference in people’s lives. It’s not surprising that Donald Trump has chosen a different path,” Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s communications director, said in a statement.

The response came after Trump tweeted on Saturday that he would seat Flowers next to billionaire Mark Cuban, who said on Thursday the Clinton campaign had given him a front-row spot to the event.

If dopey Mark Cuban of failed Benefactor fame wants to sit in the front row, perhaps I will put Gennifer Flowers right alongside of him!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2016

On Saturday, Flowers’ personal assistant confirmed to BuzzFeed that she would attend the debate. Flowers also tweeted that she will be there.

Hi Donald. You know I’m in your corner and will definitely be at the debate!…????

— Gennifer Flowers (@gennflowers) September 24, 2016

The Trump campaign, however, hasn’t yet commented on whether Flowers has formally been invited and offered a ticket. The Republican National Committee hasn’t commented either, and did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

