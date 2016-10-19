The Clinton campaign reportedly asked for one major change for the final debate -- and it's because of Donald Trump

Getty/ Chip Somodevilla Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) shakes hands with Ivanka Trump during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri.

When Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s family members enter the event hall at Wednesday’s final presidential debate in Las Vegas, they will not shake hands as they have done in the past — a change that was reportedly made at the request of the Clinton campaign, The New York Times reported.

The changes were made after Trump during the second debate apparently tried to orchestrate a confrontation between Bill Clinton and women who accused him of sexual misconduct decades prior.

However, the Clinton campaign sought to intercept any other disruptive plans the Republican nominee might have been cooking up this week.

Citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the agreement, The Times says the Clinton campaign negotiated a modified plan that changes the way the candidates’ spouses will enter the debate hall. The two sides will not cross paths, and will walk into the room closer to their designated seats.

Normally, the candidates’ families greet each other at the start of debate, but it does not look like that will be the case Wednesday night, “given [Trump’s] penchant for dramatic stunts,” The Times wrote.

The Clinton campaign’s concerns were allegedly amplified by the real-estate mogul’s increasingly unhinged rhetoric over the past week, as his poll numbers cratered.

Both candidates have engaged in a form of psychological jujitsu during these debates. The Clinton campaign invited Mark Cuban, one of Trump’s major agitators, to the first meeting. Before the second debate, Trump held a press conference with women who accused former president Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct decades prior. He also invited them to the debate.

And for this final meeting, the Manhattan billionaire reportedly invited Barack Obama’s estranged half-brother, Malik Obama — a Trump supporter — as his guest.

Despite all of that, Clinton campaign spokesman, Brian Fallon, says they are unbothered.

“Whatever scorched-earth tactics [Trump] has planned for the debate, we will be ready and she will be unfazed,” he told The Times.

