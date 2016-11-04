CLINTON CAMPAIGN: The FBI investigation is actually helping us, in a way

The Hillary Clinton campaign tried on Thursday to put a positive spin on the FBI’s renewed investigation into the Democratic nominee’s use of a private email server.

Jennifer Palmieri, the campaign’s communications director, argued that the federal probe into whether Clinton broke any laws by mishandling classified information had actually helped excite core supporters.

“I still prefer that it had not happened, but we do think it has helped motivate our base,” Palmieri said during a gaggle with reporters, according to an ABC News reporter.

The FBI announced last week that it was reviewing newly discovered emails “pertinent” to its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server.

Clinton has denied any wrongdoing and said the bureau has “no case” against her, but since the bombshell announcement, the polls have increasingly tightened.

The RealClearPolitics average on Thursday had her leading her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, by a mere 1.7 points.

