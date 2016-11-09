The Clinton campaign did the 'Mannequin Challenge' on her plane to get out the vote

Clinton Campaign Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and Bruce Springsteen do the ‘mannequin challenge.’

Members of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign performed the ‘mannequin challenge’ on her plane on Monday to get out the vote on Election Day.

The ‘mannequin challenge’ is a new viral trend popular among teens — like ‘planking’ — where large groups of people freeze in place.

Clinton’s ‘mannequin challenge’ was a star-studded affair. Bill Clinton, Jon Bon Jovi, and top aide Huma Abedin all participated.

“Don’t stand still. Vote today,” the campaign video ended.

Watch the full video here:

omg the Clinton campaign did the #MannequinChallenge on her plane pic.twitter.com/gQDKPhifny

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) November 8, 2016

