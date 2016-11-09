The Clinton campaign did the 'Mannequin Challenge' on her plane to get out the vote

Members of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign performed the ‘mannequin challenge’ on her plane on Monday to get out the vote on Election Day.
The ‘mannequin challenge’ is a new viral trend popular among teens — like ‘planking’ — where large groups of people freeze in place.
Clinton’s ‘mannequin challenge’ was a star-studded affair. Bill Clinton, Jon Bon Jovi, and top aide Huma Abedin all participated.
“Don’t stand still. Vote today,” the campaign video ended.
Watch the full video here:
omg the Clinton campaign did the #MannequinChallenge on her plane pic.twitter.com/gQDKPhifny
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) November 8, 2016
NOW WATCH: A model that has correctly predicted the presidential election since 1980 says Clinton will have a landslide victory
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.