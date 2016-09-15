Clinton fires off tweetstorm after report on Trump Foundation scandal

The Hillary Clinton campaign demanded answers from Trump about the Trump Foundation Wednesday after a Newsweek report detailed the organisation’s controversial business ties with foreign governments.

The Democratic nominee rattled off a series of 20 tweets calling on the GOP nominee to answer questions about the conflicts of interest raised in the report.

“If Trump moves into the White House and his family continues to receive any benefit from the company, during or even after his presidency, almost every foreign policy decision he makes will raise serious conflicts of interest and ethical quagmires,” Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald wrote in the report.

Here’s what Clinton’s campaign tweeted:





