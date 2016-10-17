Clinton and Trump had 2 very different reactions to the firebombing in North Carolina

Getty Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump issued two contrasting responses to the vandalizing and apparent firebombing of a Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina on Sunday.

A graffiti message reading “Nazi Republicans leave town or else” was left on the building, and the blaze inflicted extensive damage to the office, according to a statement from Hillsborough police. No one was hurt in the incident, and police are now investigating.

Clinton condemned the incident on Twitter Sunday evening.

“The attack on the Orange County HQ @NCGOP office is horrific and unacceptable,” she said. “Very grateful that everyone is safe.”

Meanwhile, Trump was quick to assign responsibility for the incident to Clinton supporters, despite a lack of evidence from authorities.

“Animals representing Hillary Clinton and Dems in North Carolina just firebombed our office in Orange County because we are winning,” Trump tweeted.

Hillsborough police have not identified any suspects, and only said Sunday evening that its investigation is still ongoing.

North Carolina is a key battleground state this election, and Clinton is holding a 3-point lead there, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Barack Obama narrowly won North Carolina in 2008, while Mitt Romney took the state in 2012.

