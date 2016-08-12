Clinton adviser gives epic quote on what it's like to campaign against Trump

This election has provided Democrats with so much fodder against their Republican rival that they sometimes don’t know what to do with it all.

An unnamed aide for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton told TIME that campaign staffers feel they lucked out with Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

“On other campaigns, we would have to scrounge for crumbs,” the Clinton adviser said, referring to opposition research.

The adviser added: “Here, it’s a fire hose. He can set himself on fire at breakfast, kill a nun at lunch and waterboard a puppy in the afternoon. And that doesn’t even get us to prime time.”

Trump’s candidacy for president has been marked with a seemingly endless stream of controversies. The latest firestorm started Thursday morning after Trump said Clinton and President Barack Obama are “co-founders” of the terrorist group ISIS.

