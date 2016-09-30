Brutal Clinton ad juxtaposes Trump's previous statements with his denials at debate he made the remarks

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a nearly two-minute long ad titled “Never said that,” juxtaposing Donald Trump’s previous statements with comments he made during Monday’s presidential debate insisting that he never said the remarks in question.

“Donald Trump: Did he say it or not?” the ad, which was released Wednesday, began.

The ad focused on previous statements Trump made about climate change, the national debt, the Iraq War, nuclear war in East Asia, pregnancy, and equal pay for women.

The ad even included his line from the debate where he said “that makes me smart” when Clinton said he “didn’t pay any federal income tax.”

Trump later denied the remark, saying in the spin room following the debate that he “didn’t say that at all.”

The Republican nominee responded to Clinton’s mentioning of his prior statements as “lies” and that she was “wrong” about them.

“I never said that,” he said in response to one of his prior remarks.

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.