Clint Eastwood Tells Ellen He Doesn't Care What You Thought About His RNC Speech

Photo: YouTube

Clint Eastwood’s empty chair monologue at the Republican National Convention a few weeks ago drew quite a bit of criticism, but the actor said the reactions haven’t bothered him.Eastwood opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode of her talk show about the speech, as well as his family’s reality show, “Mrs. Eastwood and Company.”



Concerning his RNC speech, Eastwood jokes, “It was an interesting reaction actually. The Democrats who were watching thought I was going senile— nd the Republicans knew I was. But I was actually just trying to enjoy myself.”

When asked about his political views, he told DeGeneres he is libertarian, meaning he thinks we should all “leave everybody alone.” He also said he supports fiscal responsibility and the government staying out of the lives of its citizens.

Eastwood later opened up about his family’s E! reality show and how he stays out of the limelight despite the constant camera presence.

“If they want to do a reality show, that’s fine. My only request was to please leave me out of it as much as possible. Once in a while they snuck me in. I’ve since managed to run faster,” Eastwood joked.

Watch the full interview below:



See also: Bruce Willis’ Belvedere vodka endorsement is costing him millions >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.