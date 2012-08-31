Clint Eastwood Pretended Obama Was A Chair In The Most Bizarre, Incredible Speech Of The Convention

Photo: AP

Clint Eastwood recently gave a speech at the Republican National Convention that won’t soon be forgotten. It was bizarre, strange and somewhat incredible all in one.



It included him talking to an empty chair and saying the famous “Dirty Harry” line: “Go ahead, make my day.”

Eastwood was the “mystery speaker” that Mitt Romney brought on to speak at the convention, and he did not disappoint. His speech was utterly mystifying.

At one point in the speech, Eastwood did a back-and-forth with the chair, introducing it as President Obama.

“I’ve got Mr. Obama here,” he said.

“There are 23 million unemployed people in this nation,” he said, scolding the chair. “That is something to cry for. That is a disgrace, a national disgrace.”

Later in his routine with the chair, he pretended that the chair was telling him to shut up.

“I’m not going to shut up, it’s my turn,” Eastwood said.

The mystifying moment has already led to a Twitter account (@InvisibleObama) that, as of 12:10 a.m. ET, has almost 30,000 followers. The Obama campaign has also responded via Twitter.

Later in the speech, Eastwood hit Obama on his term as president.

“We own this country,” Eastwood said. That led to a standing ovation.

“Politicians are our employees. When someone doesn’t do the job, we have to let them go,” Eastwood said, inspiring a raucous ovation.

Eastwood certainly rambled on a bit, ad-libbing through his entire speech without a teleprompter. It was a particularly unscripted address in an otherwise highly scripted event of a convention.

Eastwood ended with his famous line.

“I’ll start it, you finish it,” he told the crowd, egging them on. “Go ahead…”

“Make my day!” the crowd answered.

Watch Clint Eastwood make the crowd’s day below:

Here's the full speech:

