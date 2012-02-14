Clint Eastwood's Appearance During Pebble Beach Broadcast Was A Tune-Up For His New Golf Network

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Clint Eastwood spent a large portion of the weekend in the CBS Sports broadcast booth at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo. While the sight of Dirty Harry on a golf broadcast may have seemed out of place, it makes more sense in light of Eastwood’s involvement with a new golf network that is set to launch this spring.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood has been named “creative board chairman” and is a founding shareholder of the Back9Network which is described as a “golf lifestyle TV network.”



Eastwood, an avid golfer, owns a golf course in Carmel, California and is an investor in, you guessed it, Pebble Beach Golf Links. And the CEO of Back9Network is James Bosworth, who first met Eastwood when he was a former golf pro at Pebble Beach in the ’90s.

