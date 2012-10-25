Clint Eastwood Is Pumping Up Mitt Romney In A New GOP Ad

Two months after a mind-boggling speech at the Republican National Convention, Clint Eastwood is back pumping up Mitt Romney, starring in a new ad from Romney-supporting super PAC American Crossroads.



The ad features a more subdued Eastwood warning of the consequences of a second term for President Barack Obama. He narrates the 30-second spot and pops on camera toward the end.

“When someone doesn’t get the job done, you have to hold them accountable. Obama’s second term would be a rerun of the first and our country just couldn’t survive that,” Eastwood says in the video. “We need someone who can turn it around fast and that man is Mitt Romney. There’s not much time left and the future of our country is at stake.”

The ad, called “At Stake,” is running in seven key battleground states — Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio and Virginia.

