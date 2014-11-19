These Pictures Of Clint Eastwood Through The Years Make Ageing Look Easy

The good, the bad, and the ugly movie clint eastwood‘The Good, the Bad and The Ugly’/Produzioni Europee Associati

There’s something fascinating about photo sets that show people getting older.

One of our favourite examples is Clint Eastwood, an 84-year-old movie star who has been on screen for decades.

From his uncredited role in a 1955’s “Revenge Of The Creature” to directing “Jersey Boys” in 2014, this is a guy who makes ageing look easy. Also he’s 6′ 4″ tall.

First, here's a yearbook picture.

1955: 25-year-old Eastwood has an uncredited bit part in 'Revenge Of The Creature.'

1956: Here's a still from 'Star In The Dust.'

1957: Here's a still from 'Escapade In Japan.'

1958: Here's a still from 'Lafayette Escadrille.'

1959: 29-year-old Eastwood becomes a familiar face with the show 'Rawhide.'

1960: What a hunk.

1961: Look at those eyes.

1962: Another glamor shot.

1963: Another glamor shot.

1964: Here's a still from 'Fistful of Dollars.'

1965: Here's a still from 'For A Few Dollars More.'

1966: Here's a still from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.'

1967: Looking sharp.

1968: Here's a still from 'Hang 'Em High.'

1969: Looking good.

1970: Here's a still from 'Kelly's Heroes.'

1971: Here's a still from 'Dirty Harry.'

1972: Here's a still from 'Joe Kidd.'

1973: Here's a still from 'Magnum Force.'

1974: Here's a still from 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.'

1975: Looking serious.

1976: Here's a still from 'The Outlaw Josey Wales.'

1977: Here's a still from 'The Gauntlet.'

1978: Here's a still from 'Every Which Way But Loose.'

1979: Here's a still from 'Escape from Alcatraz.'

1980: Here's a still from 'Bronco Billy.'

1981: He really is quite tall.

1982: Here's a still from 'Firefox.'

1983: Here's a still from 'Sudden Impact.'

1984: Here's a still from 'Tightrope.'

1985: Here's a still from 'Pale Rider.'

1986: Here's a still from 'Heartbreak Ridge.'

1987: Here's a still from an anti-drug video with Nancy Reagan.

1988: Here's a still from 'The Dead Pool.'

1989: Here's a still from 'Pink Cadillac.'

1990: Here's a still from 'White Hunter Black Heart.'

1991: This is a magazine cover.

1992: Eastwood wins Best Director and Best Picture and is nominated for Best Actor for 'Unforgiven.'

1993: Here's a still from 'A Perfect World.'

1994: Another award show.

1995: Here's a still from 'Bridges of Madison County.'

1996: Another award show.

1997: Here's a still from 'Absolute Power.'

1998: Another award show.

1999: Here's a still from 'True Crime.'

2000: Here's a still from 'Space Cowboys.'

2001: Surrounded by candles.

2002: Here's a still from 'Blood Work.'

2003: Another award show.

2004: Eastwood wins Best Picture and Best Director for 'Million Dollar Baby'

2005: Another award show.

2006: Another award show.

2007: Singing?

2008: Here's a still from 'Gran Torino.'

2009: Talking about the meaning of life with Esquire.

2010: Another award show.

2011: Still looking good.

2012: Here's a still from 'Trouble with the Curve.'

2013: Still looking good.

2014: A wise old man.

