These Pictures Of Clint Eastwood Through The Years Make Ageing Look Easy

There’s something fascinating about photo sets that show people getting older.

One of our favourite examples is Clint Eastwood, an 84-year-old movie star who has been on screen for decades.

From his uncredited role in a 1955’s “Revenge Of The Creature” to directing “Jersey Boys” in 2014, this is a guy who makes ageing look easy. Also he’s 6′ 4″ tall.

First, here's a yearbook picture. 1955: 25-year-old Eastwood has an uncredited bit part in 'Revenge Of The Creature.' 1956: Here's a still from 'Star In The Dust.' 1957: Here's a still from 'Escapade In Japan.' 1958: Here's a still from 'Lafayette Escadrille.' 1959: 29-year-old Eastwood becomes a familiar face with the show 'Rawhide.' 1960: What a hunk. 1961: Look at those eyes. 1962: Another glamor shot. 1963: Another glamor shot. 1964: Here's a still from 'Fistful of Dollars.' 1965: Here's a still from 'For A Few Dollars More.' 1966: Here's a still from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.' 1967: Looking sharp. 1968: Here's a still from 'Hang 'Em High.' 1969: Looking good. 1970: Here's a still from 'Kelly's Heroes.' 1971: Here's a still from 'Dirty Harry.' 1972: Here's a still from 'Joe Kidd.' 1973: Here's a still from 'Magnum Force.' 1974: Here's a still from 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.' 1975: Looking serious. 1976: Here's a still from 'The Outlaw Josey Wales.' 1977: Here's a still from 'The Gauntlet.' 1978: Here's a still from 'Every Which Way But Loose.' 1979: Here's a still from 'Escape from Alcatraz.' 1980: Here's a still from 'Bronco Billy.' 1981: He really is quite tall. 1982: Here's a still from 'Firefox.' 1983: Here's a still from 'Sudden Impact.' 1984: Here's a still from 'Tightrope.' 1985: Here's a still from 'Pale Rider.' 1986: Here's a still from 'Heartbreak Ridge.' 1987: Here's a still from an anti-drug video with Nancy Reagan. 1988: Here's a still from 'The Dead Pool.' 1989: Here's a still from 'Pink Cadillac.' 1990: Here's a still from 'White Hunter Black Heart.' 1991: This is a magazine cover. 1992: Eastwood wins Best Director and Best Picture and is nominated for Best Actor for 'Unforgiven.' 1993: Here's a still from 'A Perfect World.' 1994: Another award show. 1995: Here's a still from 'Bridges of Madison County.' 1996: Another award show. 1997: Here's a still from 'Absolute Power.' 1998: Another award show. 1999: Here's a still from 'True Crime.' 2000: Here's a still from 'Space Cowboys.' 2001: Surrounded by candles. 2002: Here's a still from 'Blood Work.' 2003: Another award show. 2004: Eastwood wins Best Picture and Best Director for 'Million Dollar Baby' 2005: Another award show. 2006: Another award show. 2007: Singing? 2008: Here's a still from 'Gran Torino.' 2009: Talking about the meaning of life with Esquire. 2010: Another award show. 2011: Still looking good. 2012: Here's a still from 'Trouble with the Curve.' 2013: Still looking good. 2014: A wise old man.

