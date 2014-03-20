Clint Dempsey Has Been Suspended 2 Games For A Brutal Cheap-Shot

Clint Dempsey has been suspended for two games for his cheap shot during a recent match according to Kurtis Larson of the Toronto Sun.

After a foul by Toronto on the Sounders midfielder, Dempsey reached back and smacked Mark Bloom in the groin area.



No foul was called on Dempsey.

After the match, Dempsey said he was just trying to “smack [Bloom’s] hand from touching my back” and that he later apologized.

