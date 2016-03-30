Clint Dempsey scores a huge goal with the US on the brink of being eliminated from World Cup qualifying,

Clint Dempsey did it again!

Following the stunning 2-0 loss to Guatemala in World Cup Qualifying, the U.S. Men’s National Team faced almost certain elimination and missing out on the 2016 World Cup if they lost again in the rematch on Tuesday night. What they needed was a strong start and they got one.

In the 12th minute, a long pass into the box bounced free, right back to the unmarked Dempsey. The American veteran took one step to size up his shot and then fired one into the back of the net.





It is only one goal and there is a long ways to go. But suddenly the U.S. men can breathe a sigh of relief as hopes for the 2016 World Cup are still alive.

Here is the replay.





