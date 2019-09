In the best possible start to the opening match of the World Cup, Clint Dempsey scored a goal after 31 seconds to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead over Ghana.

Dempsey took the ball at the side of box, dribbled around a defender, and banged it into the far corner.

Unreal:

