Clint Dempsey led Fulham past Ukranian club Dnipro 3-0 in today’s Europa League playoff match.



The Texan scored his team’s second and third goals.

This scoring outburst comes after turning in a strong performance against Aston Villa last weekend.

Here the first goal:

And the second:

