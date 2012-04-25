Surprise! The Fourth-Best Player In The English Premier League Is An American

Photo: YouTube

Clint Dempsey is having one of the best seasons ever for an American in the Premier League.He has 22 goals in all competitions, and 16 in the league.



Today, he finished fourth in the voting for Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

He finished behind Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, and the winner Robin Van Persie.

Like any award decided by the media, it’s not an exact science. So this doesn’t exactly mean that Dempsey is one of the best five players in the league.

But you get the point — Dempsey is by the far the best American soccer player on the planet, and not enough people are talking about him.

