The 21-Year-Old Who Raised A $US25 Million Seed Round Teases His Mystery App With A Strange Ad

Clinkle Lucas Duplan, founder of Clinkle, with Richard Branson.

Lucas Duplan announced a monstrous $US

25 million seed round in June for a mysterious payment app, Clinkle.At the time, Duplan was just 21 and it was the largest seed round raised in Silicon Valley history.

Duplan still isn’t ready to reveal to the world what his payment startup actually does, or how it’s different than all the solutions that currently exist. But he recently won over a new investor, Richard Branson and the mystery of his startup has attracted more than 100,000 people to its waitlist. Branson said he’s “excited to be part of the Clinkle revolution” in a release.

Duplan also spent a lot of time creating a strange ad that teases Clinkle and will be running on the company’s website. He told AllThingsD he spent “more [time] than he should have” on the ad that shows people with missing body parts. It kind of reminds us of Kevin Bacon’s movie, Hollow Man.

Here it is, below:

