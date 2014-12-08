These Clinics In New York And Las Vegas Are Using IV Drips To Treat Hangovers

Need a pick-me-up the morning after a night out? Try an intravenous injection.

Clinics in cities across the country have begun offering intravenous saline drips that contain vitamins and anti-nausea medicine to help cure your hangovers.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.



