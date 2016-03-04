These guys climbed Tasmania's incredibly difficult sea stacks

Not many people would dare climb the massive sea stacks in Tasmania, Australia, but rockclimbers Jorg Verhoeven and Katha Saurwein managed to conquer five of the tallest pillars.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss. Footage provided by Jon Glassberg and Louder Than 11. The Tasmania project was funded by Marmot Mountain Europe.

